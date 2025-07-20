© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2025 | T20I Series Highlights & Clean Sweep 🇵🇰🟩
Description
Included here: a thrilling 3–0 T20I series win for Pakistan over Bangladesh in May–June 2025, featuring standout performances from Mohammad Haris (179 runs) and Hasan Ali (8 wickets). Get all the match highlights and series insights! 🏏✨
Hastags:
#PakistanVsBangladesh #T20ISeries2025 #CricketHighlights #PakVBan #CleanSweep #MohammadHaris #HasanAli #PakCricket