NATURAL IMMUNITY TO COVID PROVEN SUPERIOR TO VACCINE IMMUNITY

Del BigTree at the HighWire
Feb 25, 2023
As masks, lockdowns, and COVID shots are being seen for how truly ineffective they each were, it’s natural immunity’s turn to be recognized after years of censorship. As legacy media races to act like they are breaking a new story, many know all along the power of natural immunity.
POSTED: February 24, 2023
