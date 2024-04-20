"It's easier to fool the masses than to convince them they've been fooled."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an example of the games they play. I keep posting these things so they can be recognized for what they are but most important, the ones doing it are supposedly on team "Humanity" and that just isn't the case. They work ya one way while the ptb work you the other. It takes both. Check this out and hit me at [email protected]