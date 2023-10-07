Full Disclosure vs Limited Hangouts How the Deep State Plans to Hide the Truth about SSPs & ET Life

Michael Salla





On July 25, 2020 the New York Times revealed a bombshell report on the US Congress and Pentagon being briefed by an astrophysicist, Dr. Eric Davis, on a corporate run reverse engineering study of a captured off-world vehicle. The report immediately generated international media attention and speculation over links to the famed Roswell UFO crash.Dr. Davis’ classified briefings can be directly linked to a US Senate Bill requiring the Intelligence Community delivering a comprehensive report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs aka UFOs) within 180 days.





The New York Times story follows an earlier report on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program released in December 2017 that focused on three videos showing US Navy pilots interacting with UAPs during training exercises in 2004 and 2015. The two New York Times stories are linked and involve similar issues and sources, and have transformed the UFO issue into something taken seriously by major media outlets and policy professionals.





The New York Times stories are part of a Deep State plan to unveil a very limited disclosure of the truth behind Secret Space Programs and Extraterrestrial Life. The goal is not so much to inform, but to misinform the general public through a Limited Hangout that keeps the full truth hidden for decades to come.





