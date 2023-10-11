Covid-19 vaccine is a biological weapons program, says David Martin, PhD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. has tested spreading pathogens by air in the New York subway system, notes David Martin, PhD. This video clip is of David Martin, PhD being interviewed by Tommy Robinson of the "Silenced" podcast that was posted on 09/28/2023. The full 1:31 hour show is posted here: https://rumble.com/v3lflua-episode-8-silenced-with-tommy-robinson-dr-david-martin.html
Ralph Baric, PhD's curriculum vitae (CV) [his resume] is posted here:
https://sph.unc.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/112/2016/09/CV_Ralph_Baric.pdf
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News