Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp urges you to reject digital ID:



"The moment you let them have their digital ID and then you let them link it to their digital currency, your life is over."



"They will be able to switch you off at the turn of a button."



"We are the frogs in the water and the water is getting hot. I'm jumping out. Coming with me?"

Source @Wide Awake Media - Official Channel

