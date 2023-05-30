© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ENG Subtitles Dr. Francis Christian - Improving the Quality of Healthcare
05/30/2023
ENG Subtitles Interview Mar 8/23 - Dr. Francis Christian, a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and Canada talks about medical ethics, is experiences trying to improve the quality of healthcare and patient safety, and what he thinks the future holds. He was the co-founder and director of the Surgical Humanities Program at the University of Saskatchewan and is a published poet.
Following this fascinating discussion we enjoyed special appearances by Dr. Robbie O’Dwyer, Dr. Natasha Zarubim and many others!
Deceitful Medicine - Children’s Health Defense TV with Drs. Hoffe, Malthouse, Shaw & Makis:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/deceitful-medicine/
***********************
