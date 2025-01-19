Inspecting The Road to Bint Jbail After Zionist Incursion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf and Hadi Hotait drive through the whole al-Hujeir Valley to Bint Jbail on the borders of Lebanon with occupied Palestine, after the Zionist military violates the ceasefire agreement and invade the village and Valley in the morning. Drones followed the two as they drove through the deserted road, and the Zionist military opened random machine gun fire as they reached Bint Jbail.
Camera/Montage: Hadi Hotait
Filmed on: 18/1/2025
Music: Marcel Khalife & Oumeima El Khalil
"أرض الجنوب"