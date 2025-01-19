BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Inspecting The Road to Bint Jbail After Zionist Incursion
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 8 months ago

Laith Marouf and Hadi Hotait drive through the whole al-Hujeir Valley to Bint Jbail on the borders of Lebanon with occupied Palestine, after the Zionist military violates the ceasefire agreement and invade the village and Valley in the morning. Drones followed the two as they drove through the deserted road, and the Zionist military opened random machine gun fire as they reached Bint Jbail.


Camera/Montage: Hadi Hotait

Filmed on: 18/1/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

www.FreePalestine.Video

Music: Marcel Khalife & Oumeima El Khalil

"أرض الجنوب"

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bankmilitary operationsaxis of resistancealaqsa flood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy