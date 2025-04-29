❗️“It's not about communism but about Russophobia,”

- Dmitry Medvedev speaks about the aggressive Western policies towards Russia

Adding more from him:

Any negotiations, if conducted correctly, end in peace, I hope that this will be the case too - Dmitry Medvedev

"However, negotiations in the current conflict are a complicated matter. That is why we do not comment on them," he said.

Medvedev predicted that Zelensky, who boasts about the killing of Russian General Moskalik, will meet a “very grim end” himself.





Adding: There was a video of this, but silent so couldn't upload, here's the details:

The Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet.

Yesterday, Ukrainian officials admitted the loss of the aircraft during an attempt to repel drone attacks. A Ukrainian officer from the 3rd Assault Brigade claimed the crash was due to “pilot error,” offering no further details.

Some sources also floated the possibility that the jet was mistakenly shot down by one of their own F-16s.

Today, Russia set the record straight — the Su-27 was destroyed by Russian forces.

The video allegedly shows the moment the jet was taken down.



