Be God's saint: be healed, be cleansed by God

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 23, 2023.



With all the chaos that is going in the world, it is time to allow our heavenly Father, our Abba to heal YOU, to cleanse YOU through His Son, Immanuel, Yeshua or Jesus Christ so that you can be His child upon sincere faith in Christ and obedience to His holy written word found in the Bible.



Allow our heavenly Father to HEAL you through Christ His Son and the Holy Spirit of Truth, the Another Comforter as He is called in John 14:16-17. Be healed by our loving heavenly God...





Psalm 30:2 says O Lord my God, I cried unto thee, and thou hast healed me. Isaiah 6:10 adds Make the heart of this people fat, and make their ears heavy, and shut their eyes; lest they see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their heart, and convert, and be healed.



When you convert to Christ, when you are born again from a life of decadence and sin to a life based on faith in Christ, His righteousness, and based on obedience to His word, you become healed...a new creature, which points to 2 Corinthians 5:17.





In speaking of being converted or being healed by God, Acts 3:19 says, Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord.



Once we are converted from being in the world and her sins TO Christ and living in accordance to His righteousness by observing His holy ten commandments of love, we are converted to Christ. We are transformed.



As the conversion process to becoming like Christ, we repent of our sins, we turn away from our evil ways and God will FORGIVE you and He will heal you from your sins and anguish.



We are made pure and clean by the pure, sinless blood of Christ and our raiment is white which is a symbol for purity.



Isaiah 1:16-18 says Wash you, make you clean; put away the evil of your doings from before mine eyes; cease to do evil; Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow. Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.





Be healed...be cleansed...and be made clean and PURE through Yeshua the King and He will make you righteous and holy so that you can be part of His eternal kingdom and see the holy, beautiful face of your heavenly Father as His name will be written IN your forehead according to Revelation 22:4.



Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org, www.sdcministries.org

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].