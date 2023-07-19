X22 REPORT Ep 3119b - [DS] Right On Schedule, Trump Messages He Will Be Arrested & Indicted For J6

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3119b - July 18, 2023

[DS] Right On Schedule, Trump Messages He Will Be Arrested & Indicted For J6





The [DS] is now deploying everything they have at Trump. They going to use everything they have to try to keep him from winning the elections. Trump has put out the message that the [DS] is ready to indict him again for J6. This will be the third indictment. The [DS] is right on schedule, the people can now see the [DS] system, and the people are siding with the one man that can stop them. The [DS] knows they cannot win the election so they will use a cyber attack and war to stop it.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

--> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!