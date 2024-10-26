Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg, 7.5mg Pills And Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html





Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.htm





What Is Ivermectin? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UBE80r

Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dkNUv6

Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://bit.ly/482qU0x

Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44QiDN5





What is 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine - (How It Is Made, History, Science & Uses) - https://bit.ly/3RAkw9B

Turpentine's Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3l3bzcM

Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3qnguov





My Turpentine Facebook Group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





Can You Take Ivermectin And Turpentine On The Same Day?





Both 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine and Ivermectin are scientifically proven to be very potent anti-parasitic treatment options, among a whole host of other detox and healing benefits.





I have made many videos teaching people how to use these safely and correctly to get these benefits from them, and frequently, I get asked by people if they can take both of these on the same day or not.





If you want to find out, watch this video, "Can You Take Ivermectin And Turpentine On The Same Day?" from start to FINISH!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno



