© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg, 7.5mg Pills And Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html
Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.htm
What Is Ivermectin? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UBE80r
Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV
The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dkNUv6
Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://bit.ly/482qU0x
Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44QiDN5
What is 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine - (How It Is Made, History, Science & Uses) - https://bit.ly/3RAkw9B
Turpentine's Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3l3bzcM
Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3qnguov
My Turpentine Facebook Group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
Can You Take Ivermectin And Turpentine On The Same Day?
Both 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine and Ivermectin are scientifically proven to be very potent anti-parasitic treatment options, among a whole host of other detox and healing benefits.
I have made many videos teaching people how to use these safely and correctly to get these benefits from them, and frequently, I get asked by people if they can take both of these on the same day or not.
If you want to find out, watch this video, "Can You Take Ivermectin And Turpentine On The Same Day?" from start to FINISH!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno