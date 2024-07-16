Barista Noticed “HELP” Note On A Cup

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Mable was getting coffee with her husband, she had a panicked look on her face. In a shaky voice she asked the barista, Alex, to add milk to her beverage. As he poured it in, the drink became lighter, revealing a “HELP” message on the cup. Mable’s husband was getting too impatient. He got tired of waiting for his wife’s drink and began to scream at her and at the barista. At that moment, Alex asked a couple of his friends to help him deal with the deranged guy. They escorted him out, and it seemed Mable got her freedom. But Alex’s kindness would soon backfire on him.