Report by Russian Defence Ministry on the progress of the special military operation (20 May 2025)

👮‍♂️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 The Sever Group of Forces hit manpower and materiel of a mechanised brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Bunyakino, Ryzhevka, Atinskoye, Belopolye, and Bessalovka of Sumy region.

▪️ The losses of the AFU were up to 155 troops, two tanks, an armoured fighting vehicle, 10 motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns.

📍 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops hit two mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigade of the AFU, and a national guard brigade near Kupyansk, Sobolevka (Kharkov region), Karpovka, and Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 240 troops, a tank, an armoured fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, a Western-made artillery gun, a Kvertus EW station, and two ammunition depots.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Two mechanised brigades and an airmobile brigade, and an assault brigade of the AFU suffered losses near Markovo, Predtechino, Minkovka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy lost more than 265 troops, seven armoured fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, and four artillery guns. Five ammunition depots were eliminated.

💥 The Tsentr Group of Forces hit three mechanised brigades, an assault brigade of the AFU, and two national guard brigades near Koptevo, Razino, Krasnoarmeysk, Grodovka, Petrovskogo, and Novaya Poltavka of the Donetsk People's Republic.

▪️ The enemy lost up to 425 troops, nine armoured fighting vehicles, six vehicles, and three field artillery guns.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of a mechanised brigade of the AFU, and a territorial defence brigade near Novoukrainka (Donetsk People's Republic Gulyaypole, and Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU lost more than 155 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and two field artillery pieces. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

💥 The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged formations of a mechanised brigade and two coastal defence brigades of the AFU close to Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region), and Otradokamenka (Kherson region).

▪️ Up to 50 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and an ammunition depot were destroyed.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged facilities of a military airfield, workshops producing UAVs, ammunition, material, and fuel depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as well as temporary deployment areas of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down four U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 89 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy lost:

▫️ 662 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 57,807 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 605 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,424 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,563 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 25,085 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 35,704 units of support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry