No man has seen the Father but all the Prophets and Patriarchs saw the Lord Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ is eternal. Jesus Christ is the Creator. Jesus and the Father are One. The prophets saw and worshipped Jesus Christ, they were Christians before that name was used.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
https://bloodandfaith.com/2024/07/07/the-prophets-worshipped-jesus-christ/