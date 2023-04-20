🔥MUST WATCH!🔥 Tucker revisits the Biolabs in Ukraine and the MSM censorship

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥MUST WATCH!🔥 Tucker’s opening monologue tonight!
Tucker revisits the Biolabs in Ukraine and the MSM denial/censorship of the story.
Tucker goes on to expand on Ukraine’s dark secrets via the new reports of “sensitive US nuclear technology” at the Zaporizhzhya NPP.
Source: https://twitter.com/i/status/1648847651847192578
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n8QdzYulZmr4/
