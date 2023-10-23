❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on October 20-22

▪️Russian troops continue their fire damage in Kharkiv region: the strike fell on Korotych.

The innovative terminal of Nova Poshta was struck: one of the eight advanced centers responsible for the AFU logistics.

▪️Ukrainian units once again tried to attack the territory of Rostov region. Air defence intercepted two aerial targets.

▪️In Kup'yans'k sector, Ukrainian command stabilized the front line due to the reserves redeployment. At the moment, Russian troops are striking at the AFU locations.

▪️Ukrainian units do not abandon attempts to gain a foothold in Klishchiivka and continue the operation to envelope Bakhmut from the south. Over the past weekend, Russian special forces units and FPV-drones operators disrupted several sorties to the railway track.

▪️In Avdiivka sector to the southwest of Krasnohorivka, Russian troops cleaned up the slagheap and leveled the front line by rail. The fighting shifted to the eastern outskirts of Stepove.

▪️To the south, assault groups are trying to break through the AFU defence in the direction of Sjeverne and Tonen'ke.

▪️Ukrainian units do not stop shelling the cities of Donetsk agglomeration. Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged: one person was killed, four were wounded.

▪️In Vremivka sector, Russian troops expanded the control zone to the north of Pryyutne. Ukrainian units are counterattacking, trying to occupy tactical heights.

▪️In Kherson direction, enemy sabotage groups managed to create a bridgehead on the left bank of Dnipro river. Russian Armed Forces squeezed the enemy out of Konka River near Pishchanivka, but the center of the village of Krynky is still under enemy control.

▪️On Friday and Sunday, Ukrainian units did not abandon attempts to hit the objects of Russian Armed Forces in Kherson region and Crimea: over 15 targets were shot down.

Source @rybar