The Greatest faith You can have is the faith that puts a smile on Gods face.

Music by Send rain

When you look up for the first time and say, “God it’s me, that puts a great big smile on Gods face.

And there are great rewards? Like peace now and Eternal Life in the end.

To believe in a God you can’t see is great faith.





The Greatest faith



is to give up what you can see, to get what you can not see.





Are you willing to give God a chance, look up for the first time and say, “God it’s me” I desperately need a change, I desperately need you.

Leave the world and grab a hold of God, in Him is eternal life.