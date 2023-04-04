EXPOSED George Soros’ SINISTER PLAN & HOW he’s doing it

Glenn Beck





Glenn has been on the George Soros beat for years, even back when the billionaire financier focused on big, presidential elections…rather than smaller, city or state-wide ones like he donates to today. In this clip, Glenn and Stu discuss George Soros’ TRUE goal for America: To fundamentally transform our nation by bringing insane levels of chaos to our streets. Plus, they describe HOW exactly he’s working to accomplish these goals with tactics so clever, many don’t even realize he’s doing it. Though it’s not illegal, Soros’ plan is an EVIL one, Glenn says, and we must expose it.





