WARNING Is Your Castor Oil TOXIC and UNSAFE to Ingest!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
1
60 views • 05/17/2023

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Worldwide Supplier For Organic Hexane Free Food Grade Castor Oil:

https://www.sacredpurity.com/castoroil.html


Turpentine's Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3l3bzcM

Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3qIgYG5

Turpentine And Castor Oil In Capsules Protocol - https://bit.ly/3KY9bNE

Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html


Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


WARNING Is Your Castor Oil TOXIC and UNSAFE to Ingest!


Castor oil is one of the main carriers I recommend people take with Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) internally to induce its broad spectrum of healing and detox benefits it can and will provide people with when used safely and correctly.


And one mistake people make when taking these together is buying and ingesting the toxic unsafe and unsuitable type of castor oil to take internally, so due to this I have made this video "WARNING Is Your Castor Oil TOXIC and UNSAFE to Ingest!" to make you fully aware of if your castor oil comes under this criteria and if it does the criteria that the castor oil needs to come under for it to be safe non toxic and suitable to take internally with Turpentine.


If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video "WARNING Is Your Castor Oil TOXIC and UNSAFE to Ingest!" from start to finish NOW!


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
castor oilsun fruit danturpentine and castor oil protocolturpentine castor oilturpentine castor oil protocolis your castor oil toxiccastor oil toxictoxic castor oilis it safe to take castor oilcan you take castor oilis castor oil toxiccan you take castor oil internallycan you drink castor oilorganic castor oilhexane free castor oilcastor oil hexanewhat type of castor oil is safe to takesacred purity
