Study: 17M Deaths After COVID Shot Rollout w/ Drs. Denis Rancourt, Marine Baudin & Jérémie Mercier

(Nov. 19, 2023) Bright Light News: A groundbreaking study by Drs. Denis Rancourt, Marine Baudin and Jérémie Mercier found 17 million people died worldwide after the Covid “vaccine” rollout.





“We calculate the toxicity of the vaccine for all ages,” explained Dr. Rancourt, “given the number of doses given worldwide to conclude that 17 million people would have been killed by this vaccine.”





The shocking study, COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere, was published September 17, 2023, and, rather than garnering worldwide attention, has met only censorship and narrative-confirming “fact-checks” on the safety and effectiveness of the as-yet untested Covid-19 “vaccines”.





“COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere”: https://correlation-canada.org/covid-19-vaccine-associated-mortality-in-the-southern-hemisphere/





The International Crisis Summit 4 in the Romanian Parliament: https://www.internationalcovidsummit.com/





