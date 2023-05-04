DOJ Prison Official Says Garland “Rolling Over” on Trans Men Impregnating Women in Prison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O'keefe Media Group
May 3, 2023
The O’Keefe Media Group publicized a new investigative report from the Washington Corrections Center for Women where transgender identifying men are placed in the same cell with women. In this report a Department of Justice official, Dr. Linda Noelle who works as a psychologist in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, remarks how Attorney General Merrick Garland “rolls over” in the face of lawsuits from inmates over gender policies.
