BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DOJ Prison Official Says Garland “Rolling Over” on Trans Men Impregnating Women in Prison
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • 05/04/2023

O'keefe Media Group


May 3, 2023


The O’Keefe Media Group publicized a new investigative report from the Washington Corrections Center for Women where transgender identifying men are placed in the same cell with women. In this report a Department of Justice official, Dr. Linda Noelle who works as a psychologist in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, remarks how Attorney General Merrick Garland “rolls over” in the face of lawsuits from inmates over gender policies.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3T9s-dfsOU

Keywords
dojwomendepartment of justiceprisonjames okeefelawsuitsinmatestrans menokeefe media groupwashington corrections center for womenprison officialgarland rolling overimpregnatingsame celldr linda noellegender policies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy