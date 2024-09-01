Amazon One Palm Payment: TECHNOLOGY to CONTROL Your BODY | Mark Of The Beast System

Have you heard about the latest biotechnology from Amazon that allows you to use your PALM TO PAY FOR GROCERIES? Well, here it is! It is called Amazon One Palm Payment System, and it's coming to a grocery store near you! Is this the Mark of The Beast that the Book of Revelation talked about since 2,000 years ago through the vision of the Apostle John? Or is this just the final brickwork that's being laid out that will soon LEAD to the REAL Mark Of The Beast?





BIBLICALLY, it is important to know that the true Mark of the Beast will be a technology like device that goes inside your HEAD and your ARM. It will control your whole body and your mind completely to the point that you lose the ability to become a follower of Jesus Christ on Earth and have eternal life after you die. Whether it's a computer chip or a digital tattoo that molds with your DNA is up for debate, but it will DEFINITELY give full control of your whole body to Satan. The technology we are discussing in this video is not the Mark of the Beast, but it is part of the DIGITAL SYSTEM OF CONTROL that is being setup to make everyone slowly give in to this biotechnology once it arrives fully on the scene.





Let me know what you think in the comments below!





-----

#amazon #technology artificialintelligence #bible #prophecy #revelation #bible #wholefoods













Matt Walsh, Candace Owens, Michael Knowles, Ben Shapiro, Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson, Glenn Beck, Officer Tatum, Awaken With JP, Fox News, CNN, Amazon, Prime, Amazon Prime, News, Technology, Nonprofit, Entertainment, Gaming, Computers, virtual reality, Ukraine, Valuetainment, Daily Disciple,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





🏦MINISTRY SUPPORT:





If the Lord leads you to support this ministry and what God is doing through my ministry and reaching the lost for Christ, as well as making effective Christian topical videos, any support that you can give would go a long way for me to be able to stay and continue doing what God has called me to do. PLEASE PRAY about donating any amount the Lord puts on your heart, either as a one-time donation or as a monthly supporter! If you choose to donate, you can click the direct link below. It will take you to the donation page for the ministry. Once you are there, make sure you select "Slavic Missionary Budget" in the drop-down box when choosing to whom to donate:









➡️ https://kingdomenterprises.churchcenter.com/giving









--------------------------------------------------------------------------------









If you like Whaddo You Meme, Allie Beth Stuckey, Kingdom Enterprises, David Lynn, Christ Forgiveness Ministries, Torch of Christ, Phillip Blair, Isaiah Saldivar, Marcus Rodgers, Ray Comfort, Living Waters, Dorre Love Ministry of the Word, Ask Cliffe, Gabe the Street Preacher, bless god studios, Isaiah saldivar, hungry generation, Street Preachers of Cleveland, a and o productions, AOC Network, Mapalo, Spencer Smith, big nik, Vlad Savchuk, Nick Jones, Ruslan, Derek Prince, David Wood, God Logic Apologetics, Fight For Truth, Frank Turek, Hugh Ross, Stephen Meyer, William Lane Craig, Mike Winger, Sean McDowell, Red Pen Logic, J Warner Wallace, Cold Case Christianity, Apologetics Roadshow, Heaven And Healing, Richard Lorenzo Jr, Allen Parr, Fight For Truth, Wes Huff, Todd Friel, Wretched, David Hammond, Off The Kirb Ministries, Joe Kirby, DLM Men's Lifestyle, DLM Christian Lifestyle, Nicholas Bowling, Daily Dose Of Wisom, marc the messenger, forever blessed ministries, truthunedited, gabe poirot, brylan riggs, jason whitlock, Inspiring philosophy, Capturing Christianity, Trent Horn, Jay Dyer, Timothy Alberino, Jonathan Cahn, Tailah, Little Light Studios, Got Questions, Daily Disciple, Delafe Testimonies, Deliverance Down Under, So Be It, Apologia Studios, Jeff Durbin you will like this video.





If you like Whaddo You Meme, Allie Beth Stuckey, Kingdom Enterprises, David Lynn, Christ Forgiveness Ministries, Torch of Christ, Phillip Blair, Isaiah Saldivar, Marcus Rodgers, Ray Comfort, Living Waters, Dorre Love Ministry of the Word, Ask Cliffe, Gabe the Street Preacher, bless god studios, Isaiah saldivar, hungry generation, Street Preachers of Cleveland, a and o productions, AOC Network, Mapalo, Spencer Smith, big nik, Vlad Savchuk, Nick Jones, Ruslan, Derek Prince, David Wood, God Logic Apologetics, Fight For Truth, Frank Turek,William Lane Craig, Mike Winger, Sean McDowell, Red Pen Logic, J Warner Wallace, Cold Case Christianity, Apologetics Roadshow, Heaven And Healing, Richard Lorenzo Jr, Allen Parr, Fight For Truth, Wes Huff, Todd Friel, Wretched, David Hammond, Off The Kirb Ministries, Joe Kirby, DLM Men's Lifestyle, DLM Christian Lifestyle, Nicholas Bowling, Daily Dose Of Wisom, marc the messenger, forever blessed ministries, truthunedited, Daily Disciple, Delafe Testimonies, Deliverance Down Under, So Be It, Apologia Studios, Jeff Durbin you will like this video.