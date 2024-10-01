Is God Living In You? | What It Means To Be Born Again

Join us as we explore the concept of being 'born again' through the word of God. We'll discuss how it's different from natural birth and why it's essential for receiving eternal life with Jesus. Using scriptures like Romans 8:14-17 and Ephesians 2:4, we'll explain how spiritual birth makes you a child of God, the significance of being led by the Holy Spirit, and what it means to be made alive from the dead through Christ. We'll finish with advice on accepting Jesus into your life for salvation. Share this inspirational message and walk together in faith.



00:00 Introduction and Welcome

00:08 Saved by the Blood: A Hymn Reflection

00:47 The Necessity of Being Born Again

01:14 Understanding the New Birth

01:50 Led by the Spirit of God

02:45 Spiritual Adoption and Assurance

04:14 The Miracle of the New Birth

05:44 Alive in Christ: A New Life

07:17 Partakers of the Divine Nature

09:47 Invitation to Salvation

10:34 Closing Prayer and Call to Action

