The Jesuits and End Time Events | Walter Veith & Ellen White | Protestants vs. Catholics

Pastor Ben discusses the Jesuits and Walter Veith's comments on the counter reformation. Which beast of revelation should we be focused on? First or second?





Timestamps:

00:00 - Introduction

01:35 - Walter Veith & Jesuits

11:03 - Conspiracy Fact vs. Fiction

12:32 - Ellen White on Last Days Events

15:27 - Jesuit history and strategy

23:49 - Abraham Lincoln & Adolf Hitler

28:45 - Final Thoughts & Appeal





👍🏻Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more in-depth biblical analyses!





‼️JOIN THE CHANNEL for exclusive perks 🌟

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD_yz8oHbCXEyklwWSIN8DQ/join





https://www.youtube.com/@PastorFeagan





💠Seventh-day Adventists Worldwide - 🌐 https://www.adventist.org/





#sda #Seventhdayadventist #AmazingFacts #3abn #Sabbath #Christianity #SDAsermons #turningpointusa #sabbathworship #sabbathsda #sdachurch #adventistas #seventhdayadventist #3angelstv #christiansongs #sermons #jesus #christianmusic





🔴 Original Source - 938 - The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Part I / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith https://youtu.be/Qu12z95K_cw?si=8KIov5kh2On74HhI





🔴 Credits -

Beauty by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons / Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...





🔴Copyright Disclaimer -

Under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, reacting, teaching, scholarship, education, and research. Fair use is use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.