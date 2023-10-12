BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Scalise a RINO? Will Israel’s War Trigger World War III?
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
1
676 views • 10/12/2023

House Republicans have nominated Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise over Ohio’s Jim Jordan to be speaker of the House of Representatives. But with several Republican holdouts refusing to vote for him, is another speaker battle brewing? Steve Bonta joins us to discuss who Scalise is, what his voting record tells us, and where he stands on fiscal matters.

Also, Israel’s gloves-off approach toward Hamas has reduced large parts of Gaza to rubble, while U.S. officials have expressed unwavering support for Israel. How deep will U.S. involvement go, and what are the chances this latest conflict will somehow trigger World War III?

Later, John Birch Society research manager Christian Gomez joins us to discuss a strange but once commonly held American desire: a noninterventionist foreign policy.

Keywords
foreign policysteve scalisewwiiithe new americanpaul dragu
