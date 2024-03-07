Artificial intelligence: Satan’s tool of deception

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on March 7, 2024.





In a couple of videos, I explained how holograms will be used by satan to make something or someone that appears as being present but is not, appears authentic to trick and deceive the masses.





Ephesians 2:2 says: Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:





The prince of the power of the air is satan, the father of lies, the father of deceits and of deception, is using holograms but also, robot generated videos appears as authentic when they are not. These Artificial Intelligence (AI) produced videos can be used in a nefarious way to destroy a person or can be used to uplift someone as AI produced videos look almost real.





Do not be deceived by satan’s illusions and his instructions of deception such as holograms and AI-generated videos. Pray to God to have the spirit of discernment to separate what is real from fake; to separate truth and error.





