Satanic Strategy for Air Travel / Rise of the Beast System in the NEWs
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
271 views • 7 months ago


Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Global Enslavement Beast System VCAST covers:

Why are we seeing airplanes dropping from the SKY. Does this tie to 911? What is the overall agenda? Is Trump’s role to bring on the Ai beast System? How do the airplanes falling from the sky fit Elon’s Ai government and firing government employees. How does this fit Ai Doctors and a recent Bill that says ai can be your nurse. Is RFK Jr a sell out to the health freedom movement? Is RFK Jr. really an ai doctor / mRNA bio hack shill? Does the poke change your thoughts, feelings and behaviors? We see the first ever Parkinsons illness cured by hooking up to a computer. Can this technology steal your free will and soul? Kroger grocery stores announced to launch ai discriminatory pricing via ai facial recognition. What could go wrong. Bad social credit score, no food? Too much carbon dioxide spent this month, no meat. Harvard Business Review is pushing for virtual offices. You won’t believe their insight. This plays into Smart Cities and home prisons. EU pushes to monitor social media posts to protect democracy.


ai godai governmentwhere is the airplaneai flightsget rid of people in governmentis elon the fasle prophetkroger ai pricingai cures parkinson
