Gerald Celente: Live On Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gerald Celente speaks in New York City ... LIve on Maverick News on anniversary of the Hiroshima Bombing. Celente appears at the HUmantiy For Peace Rally in NYC.
#geraldcelente, #peace, #nomorehiroshimas, #nomorenagasakis,
#news
Gerald Celented: Maverick News with Rick Walker.
Please support our journalism by donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Visit Maverick News:
https://www.mavericknewschannl.com