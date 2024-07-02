IF MY PEOPLE... 2nd Chronicles 7:14 The Answer to Every Problem (Part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freedom, conservatives, J6 POWS and President Trump have won some victories via the Supreme Court this week, but freedom still hangs in the balance. Steve Bannon joins Peter Navarro in prison, along with many the left have deemed a threat, including Pro-Lifers. Will President Trump have to join them, or will freedom and justice prevail? Will we as a nation humbly repent in prayer and turn back to the LORD God? Or will we continue in sin and ignorance until all is lost? Read Daniel 9 and hear how he responded.