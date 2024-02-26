40-Day "Nineveh" Window: April 8 Solar Eclipse to Pentecost

It’s time for us to revisit the concept of what it means to be firstfruits and understand the connection to Matthew 13 (the selection of the tares and the wheat) and how Jesus (Yeshua) is going to select a FIRST fruits offering of wheat at the end of the age before the final harvest finally takes place.

What this means practically, then, in connection to Revelation 7 and 14 is that the selection of Yeshua’s firstfruits offering (of people / most holy saints) is still not complete, and it is becoming more and more apparent that Pentecost 2024 (Shavuot in the Hebrew) is going to be the final day before God’s hand is completely removed from the United States and the West. The "144,000" firstfruits will be selected and appear in heaven, with a special assignment given to them during the last days we are now living through.





Yes, we are living in the 70th week of Daniel, and it is time to rise up, repent, get right with God, and understand what He is about to orchestrate in the earth before time to become a "firstfruit" runs out.





