BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PLOT TWIST 🌬 THE COCAINE FOUND AT THE WHITE HOUSE WASN'T HUNTER'S...GUESS WHO❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
301 views • 7 months ago

intheMatrixxx - BOMBSHELL: A recent report claims it was Kamala Harris, not Hunter Biden, who brought cocaine to the White House in 2023. 😳 This can't be real, can it?


Source: https://x.com/intheMatrixxx/status/1841850873317609912


Thumbnail: https://x.com/LoriM7732/status/1676952947782209536


Trump apparently gave the tapes to Jack Smith:


Donald Trump weighs in on the White House Cocaine issue. Then says “Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don't like it!”


https://x.com/intheMatrixxx/status/1676708436061429762


They know truth n no need in buying the lies mop head black Jen says. Dumbass couldn't even say that the person who had it should be arrested. That right there alone tells u all u need to know on who it belonged to.


Confirmation bias played a role in this; people generally assumed this was all on Hunter Biden...but did anyone even think to suspect Kneepads?

Keywords
hunter bidenpresident donald john trumpbait and switchtapesjack smithplot twistwhite house cocainemulti pronged offensivekneepads
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy