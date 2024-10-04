PLOT TWIST 🌬 THE COCAINE FOUND AT THE WHITE HOUSE WASN'T HUNTER'S...GUESS WHO❓

intheMatrixxx - BOMBSHELL: A recent report claims it was Kamala Harris, not Hunter Biden, who brought cocaine to the White House in 2023. 😳 This can't be real, can it?





Source: https://x.com/intheMatrixxx/status/1841850873317609912





Thumbnail: https://x.com/LoriM7732/status/1676952947782209536





Trump apparently gave the tapes to Jack Smith:





Donald Trump weighs in on the White House Cocaine issue. Then says “Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don't like it!”





https://x.com/intheMatrixxx/status/1676708436061429762





They know truth n no need in buying the lies mop head black Jen says. Dumbass couldn't even say that the person who had it should be arrested. That right there alone tells u all u need to know on who it belonged to.





Confirmation bias played a role in this; people generally assumed this was all on Hunter Biden...but did anyone even think to suspect Kneepads?