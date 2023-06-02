A Chat on Security | Crypto Podcast #43

Episode 43 of our Twitter Spaces was simply a general chat on security.

I finally reveal being scammed for thousands of dollars in March 2023, and reflect on what happened, & how it happened with Kim. I hope that from sharing this unfortunate story, it helps all of you by not suffering from the same type of event that recently happened to me.

Topics:

- FTX exchange come back?

- Berkshire Hathaway invests $4b into BTC

- Ethereum Shanghai upgrade

- Is EPIC Cash easy to buy?

- EPIC Cash & Mike Adams





- Jam reveals being hacked. Full Story. Raw admission of thousands of dollars in crypto being stolen.

- Seed phrases - who to share them with? How to store them?

- Usage of VPN's: What they do. What they do not prevent.

- Public cafe's, airports, USB sticks, public USB inputs





Kim's advice:

- List of different passwords

- Use VPN's

- Do not click on links

- Privacy badger, DuckDuckGo, VPN layers

- Turn off ability for randomers to call you on telegram.

I hope you all enjoy this somewhat different type of discussion 🙏





Epic Cash White Paper: Epic.tech/whitepaper





IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS:

The Quest For Superior Money Interactive PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gT71n_cGQaggkf7o4wOY8zpTZJT5ZY6O/view

Epic Cash Resources: https://linktr.ee/FreemanResources

How To Buy Epic Cash 👉 buyepiccash.com

The 3 Most IMPORTANT Documents For Any Epic Cash Curious Person To Review!





1. There’s A Financial Storm Coming! https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Theres-a-Storm-Coming.pdf





2. Financial Freedom For The Masses https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Financial-Freedom.pdf





3. ECR Introduction https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ECR-introduction.pdf





EPIC CASH - Did You Know, You Can Never Lose EPIC CASH? https://ellipsisnews.com/epic-cash-did-you-know-you-can-never-lose-epic-cash/





Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/





Epic At A Glance: https://explorer3.epic.tech/





What is Mimblewimble by Coinbureau’s Tayler Mckracken https://www.coinbureau.com/education/what-is-mimblewimble/

The Beauty of Mimblewimble https://tb358de.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-mimblewimble?s=w

Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk





EPIC Telegram: https://t.me/EpicCash

Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners

Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU

#Bitcoin #BTC #Ethereum #EpicCash #privacy #privacycoin #crypto #blockchain #scalability #fungibility #mimblewimble #decentralisation #cryptocurrency