A Chat on Security | Crypto Podcast #43

Episode 43 of our Twitter Spaces was simply a general chat on security.
I finally reveal being scammed for thousands of dollars in March 2023, and reflect on what happened, & how it happened with Kim. I hope that from sharing this unfortunate story, it helps all of you by not suffering from the same type of event that recently happened to me.
Topics:
- FTX exchange come back?
- Berkshire Hathaway invests $4b into BTC
- Ethereum Shanghai upgrade
- Is EPIC Cash easy to buy?
- EPIC Cash & Mike Adams
- Jam reveals being hacked. Full Story. Raw admission of thousands of dollars in crypto being stolen.
- Seed phrases - who to share them with? How to store them?
- Usage of VPN's: What they do. What they do not prevent.
- Public cafe's, airports, USB sticks, public USB inputs
Kim's advice:
- List of different passwords
- Use VPN's
- Do not click on links
- Privacy badger, DuckDuckGo, VPN layers
- Turn off ability for randomers to call you on telegram.
I hope you all enjoy this somewhat different type of discussion 🙏
Epic Cash White Paper: Epic.tech/whitepaper
IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS:
The Quest For Superior Money Interactive PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gT71n_cGQaggkf7o4wOY8zpTZJT5ZY6O/view
Epic Cash Resources: https://linktr.ee/FreemanResources
How To Buy Epic Cash 👉 buyepiccash.com
The 3 Most IMPORTANT Documents For Any Epic Cash Curious Person To Review!
1. There’s A Financial Storm Coming! https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Theres-a-Storm-Coming.pdf
2. Financial Freedom For The Masses https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Financial-Freedom.pdf
3. ECR Introduction https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ECR-introduction.pdf
EPIC CASH - Did You Know, You Can Never Lose EPIC CASH? https://ellipsisnews.com/epic-cash-did-you-know-you-can-never-lose-epic-cash/
Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/
Epic At A Glance: https://explorer3.epic.tech/
What is Mimblewimble by Coinbureau’s Tayler Mckracken https://www.coinbureau.com/education/what-is-mimblewimble/
The Beauty of Mimblewimble https://tb358de.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-mimblewimble?s=w
Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk
EPIC Telegram: https://t.me/EpicCash
Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners
Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU
