China's 'Largest Military Buildup' Sparks Warning for U S
JD Rucker
405 views • 03/19/2023

China might be bluffing America with its aggressive statements and challenges.

But it might not.

And that means, according to an analysis by China expert Gordon Chang at the Gatestone Institute, where he is a distinguished senior fellow, U.S. leaders need to be matching its “largest military buildup since the Second World War.”

“The world needs to look at what the Chinese leadership is in fact doing. Xi [Jinping] appointed what is now known as his ‘war cabinet’ in October, at the Communist Party’s 20th National Congress; he is implementing the largest military buildup since the Second World War; he has been trying to sanctions-proof his regime; and he is mobilizing the civilian population for war. Communist Party cadres, for example, are taking over privately owned factories and converting them from civilian to military production,” Chang explained.

“In the latest move, China’s regime is establishing National Defense Mobilization Offices across the country. The Reservists Law went into effect the first of this month. Whatever China intends, its intended victims need to match its preparations. There has never been a time when it has been more important to deter the People’s Republic of China.”

Via: https://discernreport.com/chinas-largest-military-buildup-sparks-warning-to-u-s/

militarychinaxi jinpinggordon changwndthe jd rucker show
