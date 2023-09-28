EPISODE 38: NEWSOM SIGNS CONSTITUTIONAL WORKAROUND TO PUNISH LAW ABIDING GUN OWNERS

When Newsom says, “gun-violence is the number one killer of children”, he is lying. Unless of course you consider a 17 year old a child and not how the dictionary defines a child as a prepubescent human being. Last I checked, prepubescent, was 1 to 12 years old depending on gender. He wants you to believe that 9 year olds are dropping like flies because law abiding citizens refuse to sacrifice their right to defend themselves from the tyrannical government Newsom himself represents. What he doesn’t want you to figure out is that, of the violence perpetrated using firearms, the metro areas represent 5 x the amount of homicides found in non-metro areas. And those murders are overwhelmingly due to gang activity and the drug trade. If the CDC is counting children as anyone between the ages of 1 and 17, and we know that most murders are transpiring in the inner cities, then are we to believe that it’s 8 year olds and not 15 year old gang bangers that are contributing to these increased numbers? No matter which side of the 2nd amendment you fall upon, this truth is irrefutable; not one gun law, past, present, or future has or will stop gun violence because only the law abiding, by definition, follow the law and only criminals, who are the only ones responsible for these crimes, don’t. Simply put, you can never hope to stop crime, under any circumstances, punishing the law abiding citizen more than you punish the guilty.





