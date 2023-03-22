© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
an0maly Two Israel Politicians Propose Legislation To Make Preaching Jesus ILLEGAL WITH PRISON TIME
An0malyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nirm45PORQ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4nirm45PORQ/
https://www.facebook.com/An0malyMusic/videos/143976908602424
Two Israel Politicians Propose Legislation To Make Preaching Jesus ILLEGAL WITH PRISON TIME!