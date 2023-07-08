Highlights Reel: Mike Adams Interviews Jonathon Emord on The Risks of CBDC's and the Benefits of Crypto To Preserve Your Freedoms

Fascinating interview with Mike Adams the founder of http://Brighteon.com and Constitutional Lawyer Jonathon Emord where they discuss amongst other things, the dangers of CBDC's and the power of Crypto and Privacy Coins to preserve your freedoms. Jonathon Emord is running for the US Senate in Virginia and is a champion for individual rights, personal freedoms and a strong advocate for crypto like RFK Jnr.

Great Insights for those looking to gain an understanding of what's coming and protect their freedoms and remain independent from increasing government control and interventions..

RATED: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Background:

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) are coming ready of not. The first step towards this will take place in the US on 18 July 2023. with the introduction of the FedNow system [1]. Make no mistake, CBDC's are not your friend. They are an authoritarian control system that will eventually integrate with a social credit system, similar to that currently operating in China [2]. In fact as I pen this post, Janet Yellen is visiting China with the goal of establishing the ground rules for a 'new normal' between the US and China [3].

While Crypto Currencies have been much maligned, they represent one of the very few off-ramps from the authoritarian control system envisaged by our tyrannical governments. In fact Robert Kennedy Jnr described Bitcoin as the link between "democracy and freedom" [4]

Governments are already moving to limit the amount of your own money that you can withdraw and in many cases they are controlling/questioning what you are doing with your own money.

Contextual Summary and Links:

Who is Jonathon Emord

For the past 37 years, Jonathan W. Emord has litigated against the federal bureaucracy, winning over and over again. Ron Paul calls Jonathan “an expert in constitutional theory and history” and “an expert litigator with a long string of legal victories over the federal bureaucracy.

https://www.emordforva.com/about

What are Privacy Coins?

Short Answer: Privacy coins are cryptocurrencies that obscure transaction information on the blockchain.

Long Answer: Privacy coins are cryptocurrencies that can be traded anonymously

https://www.businessinsider.com/personal-finance/privacy-coins





[1] FedNow℠ Service

https://www.federalreserve.gov/paymentsystems/fednow_about.htm

[2] China Social Credit System Explained – What is it & How Does it Work?https://nhglobalpartners.com/china-social-credit-system-explained/

[3] Yellen's China visit aims at 'new normal' with Beijing

https://www.reuters.com/world/yellens-china-visit-aims-new-normal-with-beijing-2023-07-05/

[4] https://rumble.com/v2pchh8-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-speech-at-bitcoin-2023-conference-may-19-2023.html

VIDEO SOURCE:http://Decentralize.TV Building the infrastructure of human freedom

https://www.brighteon.com/86968abd-6759-4aaf-9da3-9752f5e22980