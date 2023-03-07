Reiner Fuellmich - Swiss President named in lawsuit filed by British Swiss Banker Pascal Najadi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Swiss President Berset named in lawsuit filed by British Swiss Banker Pascal Najadi vs Pfizer Inc. & FDA with Supreme Court NY, USAThe Presumption of Innocence Applies to Swiss President Alain Berset, Pfizer Inc. and the US Food & Drug Administration as this is now a pending case with the US Justice through the US Supreme Court.