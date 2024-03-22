© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesse Watters | What's in the new monster bill Congress is rushing to pass?
- $850k for a gay senior home
- $15 million to pay for Egyptian's college tuitions
- $400k for a gay activist group to teach elementary kids about being trans
- $500k for a DEI zoo
- $400k for a group to gives clothes to teens to help them hide their gender
@JesseBWatters