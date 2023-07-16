Tim Ballard Goes to Washington

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is in two parts. The first half is all about Tim Ballard's testimony in front of a Senate committee. It is full of dynamite information. It is the kind of information, that if acted upon could solve the situation at the border. So of course, Washington does nothing. The second half, which usually I would separate into a second video of its own, concerns our constant march into WWIII.