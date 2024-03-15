Bidenflation Was Never Transitory

The Real Currency War Is The One Being Waged On Us

* We really need to revise those ‘expectations’.

* We should also replace our so-called economists and their methodology, which is purposely wrong.

* The gubment can no longer doctor its propaganda enough to conceal the plot.





Got Bullion?

* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.

* Fiat currencies are not money; they are credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).

* It is past time to cleanse the money changers from the temple and end the usury process — but that’s just a start.

* Inflation is a tax on we the people, so to whom is ‘government debt’ owed?

* In fiat currency regimes, the banksters borrow every $ into existence (from us) at interest.

* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs. The inflection point is a matter of time.

* We must place our margin call. It’s payback time.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (14 March 2024)