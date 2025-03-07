3 Simple Steps to DESTROY the Constitution (They're Already Doing It!)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Destroying the Constitution and liberty might be easier than you think. In this episode, learn exactly how it could happen - hypothetically speaking, of course. It only takes three simple steps, and by the end, you will hopefully see just how dangerously effective this method can be. Buckle up - this one hits close to home!
Path to Liberty: March 7, 2025