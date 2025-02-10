BrightLearn - Operation Paperclip by Annie Jacobsen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After World War II, the United States launched Operation Paperclip in May 1945, a covert program to recruit Nazi scientists to gain a technological edge during the Cold War. The initiative brought scientists like Wernher von Braun and Arthur Rudolph to America, offering them new identities, immunity, and lucrative careers despite their roles in Nazi atrocities, including developing weapons and overseeing forced labor camps. While these scientists contributed significantly to U.S. achievements, such as the Apollo missions, their pasts were deeply entangled with the Third Reich’s crimes.
