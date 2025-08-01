BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DID OZZY OSBOURNE AND HULK HOGAN 🛐 PRAY TO THE SAME GOD⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
0
66 views • 1 month ago

The shocking faith journeys of Ozzy Osbourne and Hulk Hogan reveal two radically different approaches to Christianity. Ozzy, the “Prince of Darkness,” shocked fans by openly claiming to be Christian while still embodying chaos and rebellion. Hulk Hogan, wrestling’s all-American hero, publicly rededicated his life to Christ through baptism at 70, proclaiming total surrender to Jesus. This video explores their contrasting beliefs, hidden struggles, and what their stories teach us about real salvation, public confession, and God’s redeeming grace. Discover how faith transforms even the most unlikely lives, from rock icons to wrestling legends.


#OzzyOsbourne #HulkHogan #ChristianFaith



FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use


Source: https://youtu.be/AsHEP7rNzsM

Keywords
faithozzy osbournehulk hoganonce lost ministriespublic personas
