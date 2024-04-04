GMC SUBURBAN - WHY BIG OLD SUV'S ARE THE ULTIMATE PREPPER MACHINES! PREPPING W DRIVER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We will be covering how this machine shown gets turned into a survivor special. Tougher, more reliable, versatile and SHTF ready. For when" YOU ABSOLUTELY POSITIVELY NEED TO BE THERE" Building and improving your ride is not that hard if you know what is weak and needs an upgrade. Prepping with the Driver!