THE MOSQUITO SITUATION. REMEDIES, REASONS, KILL BATES KILLIN
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
06/30/2023

Yeah, the mosquito situation with BILL GATES GMO mosquitoes. So a known EUGENISIST gets his hands on flying needles and tells you he's modified them to help you while knowing the whole time he's already stated his intent on reducing world population(killing you). Literally told us to our faces. Has Eugenics organizations a many and tells you the mosquitoes being released are to help you... AT THE SAME TIME A MALARIA BREAKOUT STARTS IN THE USA. But guys, the malaria is most likely a headfake for whatever it really is. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

gmopreppingmalariapopulationeugenicsmosquitossurvival
