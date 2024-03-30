BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ep 4: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
What's Up Canada?
What's Up Canada?
12 followers
14 views • 03/30/2024

Today we talk about tools, teams, and real solutions. The biggest lie of the fraud called Canada. How can we make Trudeau pay the National debt? Tune in, it's time to #pullanIceland.

We get Bryce in to dissect theories from conspiracies. Bryce loves precious metals and prepping folks because he is awake, he knows all the conspiracies. It's his business specifically. You wont find this anywhere else folks, tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! You may want to be seated down with a stiff one of choice handy for some of what you will hear covered this Friday evening. Let's do this!

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

About us:

- Whistleblowers, news, tips or to be a guest send your email to: [email protected].

- You can help us help Canada in many ways, you can start by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC -OR- eTransfer: [email protected]

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

Connect with us:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Substack: https://waynepeterswhatsupcanada.substack.com/

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/

Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/

