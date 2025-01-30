Gitmo Prepares For 30-Thousand Migrant Detainees | Maverick News LIVE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Top Stories with Rick Walker:
* Trump Order Guantanamo Bay Preparations for Migrant Deportees
* Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Meets With Marco Rubio On Tariffs
* RFK Jr. Confirmation Hearing Gets Heated
* Inflation Still A Concern
Please support Free Speech By Donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Visit Maverick News:
or
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com
Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL
Maverick News: Freedom Reporters
#selenagomez, #tomhoma, #immigration, #trump, #maga,