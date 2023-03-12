BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exposing the Toxic Fluoride Coverup - Derrick Broze on The Highwire
9564 followers
4
168 views • 03/12/2023

February 25, 2023453 views


The Conscious Resistance

@theconsciousresistance


On Thursday February 23rd, 2023, Derrick Broze appeared on The Highwire to discuss his work on the ongoing #FluorideLawsuit.

"Years of peer-reviewed studies on the dangers of human exposure to fluoride should be enough to prove it isn’t a conspiracy. Activist and investigative journalist, Derrick Broze, describes the nearly decade long legal battle between multiple watchdog groups and the EPA to release the National Toxicology Program’s review that could blow the lid off serious dangers of fluoride toxicity in U.S. drinking water."

Original link: https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-deadly-toxin-lurking-in-your-water/

del bigtreederrick brozefluoridethe highwire
URLlbry://@theconsciousresistance#7/dbrozehighwire#5
Claim ID544d64ee8841bda915c072db1cce595a469087b9
1.11 GB
Keywords
childrencdcepabraintoxicjudgewaterstudyiqthe highwireagexposingderrick brozefluoride action networkthe conscious resistancerachel levinetoxic fluoride coverup
