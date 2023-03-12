Exposing the Toxic Fluoride Coverup - Derrick Broze on The Highwire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
February 25, 2023
@theconsciousresistance
On Thursday February 23rd, 2023, Derrick Broze appeared on The Highwire to discuss his work on the ongoing #FluorideLawsuit.
"Years of peer-reviewed studies on the dangers of human exposure to fluoride should be enough to prove it isn’t a conspiracy. Activist and investigative journalist, Derrick Broze, describes the nearly decade long legal battle between multiple watchdog groups and the EPA to release the National Toxicology Program’s review that could blow the lid off serious dangers of fluoride toxicity in U.S. drinking water."
Original link: https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-deadly-toxin-lurking-in-your-water/