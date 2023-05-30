Will Texas Pave The Way For Gold Backed Currency? -Lynette Zang



ITM TRADING, INC.

May 30, 2023

So what's happening here in the US? Texas House Committee passes a bill to create gold and silver back digital currencies. But I like this, actually. But on May 2nd, a Texas House committee passed a bill that would create a 100% reserve gold and silver backed transactional currencies. This legislation, if enacted, would provide an option for individuals to conduct business in sound money gold and could create a viable alternative to a central bank digital currency. 📖 CHAPTERS: 0:00 Texas Law 1:50 Monthly Rise 3:20 Perfect Silver Market 4:50 Russian Gold 6:17 Gold Popularity 8:09 Gold is Finite




